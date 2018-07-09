× Starbucks is done with plastic straws

SEATTLE — Starbucks is seeing through to ditch plastic straws by 2020.

The company made the announcement Monday morning that it will begin to eliminate ‘single-use plastic straws’ from its more than 28,000 company operated and licensed stores.

Starbucks has designed, developed and manufactured an alternative their calling a strawless lid. It will become the standard for all iced coffee, tea and espresso beverages.

In addition, Starbucks will begin offering straws made from alternative materials – including paper or compostable plastic – for Frappuccino® blended beverages, and available by request for customers who prefer or need a straw.

CEO Kevin Johnson says “For our partners and customers, this is a significant milestone to achieve our global aspiration of sustainable coffee, served to our customers in more sustainable ways.”

Customers in Seattle and Vancouver will be the first to see the strawless lids implemented, starting this fall, with phased rollouts within the U.S. and Canada to follow 2019.