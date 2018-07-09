Proposed improvements to Lindbergh Field could cost $3B

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority began collecting public opinion Monday on a proposal billed as the “most extensive improvement” in the San Diego International Airport’s 90-year history.

The project includes replacement of the 51-year-old Terminal 1, as well as a new on-airport entry roadway, dual-level roadway and curb front. The plan would also expand close-in parking and make “major” airfield efficiency improvements, according to the Airport Authority.

Overall, the project cost is estimated “not to exceed $3 billion.”

“Upon completion, San Diego residents and visitors will enjoy a truly 21st century airport for decades to come,” said Kimberly Becker, the Airport Authority’s president and CEO.

Monday marked the start of a 45-day review for the project’s newly released Draft Environmental Impact Report, which can be viewed at san.org/plan. Comments may be submitted to planning@san.org.

The plan considers potential project impacts, including air quality, water quality, traffic and noise, as well as greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.

Construction is expected to begin early 2020 if the project is approved. The Terminal 1 replacement would open in 2023.

The Airport Authority would fund the project primarily through ongoing user fees.