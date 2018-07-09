Police seek teen who stole prescription drugs from La Mesa garage

LA MESA, Calif. — Police Monday are searching for a teenager who stole prescription medication from a man airing out his garage in La Mesa.

It happened shortly after 9:23 p.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Lee Avenue in La Mesa, La Mesa police Lt. Vince Brown said.

Dispatchers received a call from a man who said he had opened his garage to air it out because of the extreme heat and had returned 15 minutes later to find a teenager looking through items in his garage, Brown said.

The suspect was described as 5-feet-6-inch, around 16 to 18 years old, with a thin build and long curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt and carrying a dark backpack, Brown said.

Officers used a helicopter to search for the suspect, but were unable to locate him, Brown said.