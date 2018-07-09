Man killed after car broke down on freeway identified

SAN DIEGO — A man killed when an out-of-control sedan struck his stalled car alongside Interstate 805 near City Heights was a 56-year-old Los Angeles resident, the coroner’s office reported Monday.

A Toyota Camry was northbound on I-805 near Home Avenue around 7:25 a.m. Saturday when the driver swerved to avoid a vehicle encroaching in its lane and struck Silvestre Astorga Navar’s disabled car on the right shoulder, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Astorga Navar was ejected from his seat and pinned under his car. Several people called 911 and others stopped to lift the car off Astorga Navar’s body, but he died at the scene.

The driver of the Camry was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with non- life-threatening injuries.