Man accused of trying to set woman on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Police Monday arrested a man accused of trying to set a woman on fire on Fiesta Island.

Shortly after 4 p.m., officers surrounded a camper on Fiesta Island Road after they received a call from a woman claiming a friend had poured gasoline on her and tried to set her on fire, according to San Diego police.

Witnesses said they thought they saw the suspect go inside a camper, but police later found it to be unoccupied. Officers searched the area for about an hour before they found the suspect and took him into custody.

The woman who reported the incident was detained and taken to police headquarters for questioning.