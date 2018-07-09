Heat wave relief on the way for San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The record-breaking heat wave that swept through San Diego County this weekend is expected to break Monday and return high temperatures to the low 90s in inland areas, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures were expected to remain in the low 90s in the inland areas of San Diego to begin the week and cool to the high 80s by Wednesday, forecasters said.

Escondido experienced a record high temperature of 103 degrees Sunday, but high temperatures were expected to drop to 92 degrees by Wednesday.

An increase in moisture and clouds was expected to result in a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, according to the NWS.

Ranchito and Borrego Palm Canyon each received less than .05 inches of rainfall as of 8 p.m. Sunday.

High temperatures for Monday were expected to reach 83 degrees near the coast, 92 degrees inland, 96 degrees in the western valleys, 95 degrees in the mountains and 111 degrees in the county deserts.