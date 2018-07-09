Eighth boy is pulled alive from Thai cave, reports say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BANGKOK —Rescuers working at a cave site in northern Thailand have brought at least three more boys out of the flooded cave system Monday, according to a witness working with the rescue team, leaving five boys and their coach still inside.

The first boy to emerge Monday was seen on a stretcher just before 4:30 p.m. local time (5:30 a.m. ET). He was taken by helicopter and ambulance to the same hospital in Chiang Rai where the first four boys rescued Sunday by a team of international and Thai dive experts are being treated.

Two more boys left the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex a short time later and were transferred to a medical facility on site, according to the eyewitness.

The four boys rescued Sunday are recovering in a nearby hospital and are yet to see their parents. A family member told CNN Monday that they hadn't been told which boys had been pulled out, and who is still trapped in the cave.

Authorities have refused to confirm names reported in local media, but in the small town of Mae Sai where the cave is located, it's all anybody is talking about.

The twelve boys and their coach were discovered four kilometers into the cave complex by two British divers on July 2, nine days after they abandoned their bicycles and ventured inside only to become trapped by flood water.