Age isn’t just a number: Build-A-Bear announces ‘Pay Your Age Day’

SAN DIEGO — Build-A-Bear announced a ‘Pay Your Age’ day deal Monday.

Yes, you can pay $6 for your 6-year-old.

The one-day deal on July 12 allows customers in the U.S., Canada and U.K. to pay a dollar amount corresponding to their age when they make an in-store purchase for any make-your-own furry friend. The deal is in celebration of Build-A-Bear launching “Count Your Candles” birthday experience.

“We have overwhelming data that indicates Build-A-Bear is synonymous with childhood, and nearly one-third of our sales are associated with birthdays,” said Sharon Price John, president and chief executive officer, Build-A-Bear Workshop. “We ‘heart’ birthdays at Build-A-Bear, so we’re hosting the Pay Your Age Day to launch our year-round ‘Count Your Candles’ offer for Guests celebrating a birthday with us in stores—an experience we designed especially to commemorate birthdays in a memorable way.”

