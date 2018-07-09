Annual Pier Jump raises money for underserved youth

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Junior Lifeguards and Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego invited the public Monday to participate in their annual Ocean Beach Pier jump, one of the foundation’s largest fundraisers.

The foundation uses proceeds to offer swim lessons to underserved youth.

“Monday, we celebrate this important milestone with our Junior Lifeguards as well as continue our efforts in helping other children in San Diego that may not have the opportunity to learn how to swim,” foundation President Buc Buchanan said.

More than 24,000 Junior Lifeguards have participated in the 20- to 30- foot pier jump over the last 24 years.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages 1 to 14.