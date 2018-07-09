Alpine residents return home after devastating West Fire

SAN DIEGO -- Residents in the Alpine community returned home after mandatory evacuations in the West Fire were lifted and fire crews neared full containment.
However, some families discovered their homes were completely demolished by the flames.
Assessment teams with Cal Fire confirmed that 34 homes were destroyed and an additional 15 were damaged.
Evacuation orders and road closures were lifted Sunday afternoon.
The County of San Diego Disaster Recovery Team established a hotline for West Fire victims.
The temporary shelter at Los Coches Middle School will close, as The Alpine Library will serve as the site where county representatives and other organizations will help families get back on their feet. The local assistance center will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice.