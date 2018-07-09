Aid center for Alpine fire victims opens at library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALPINE, Calif. – A local assistance center opened in Alpine Monday to begin helping residents whose homes or property was damaged during the West Fire on Friday.

Representatives from county agencies and other aid organizations, including the Red Cross, set up the center at the Alpine Library at 1752 Alpine Blvd. The idea is to provide at one location all the services fire victims need to begin their recovery.

Thirty-four homes were destroyed and 15 damaged in the blaze. Many additional buildings, including garages, sheds and barns went up in flames as well.

The services offered at the assistance center include case management, crisis counseling and referral services, tax relief information and records replacement, short-term housing referrals, Calfresh/SNAP resources and information, information on residential rebuilding, and permitting and consumer fraud -- plus a mobile medical clinic.