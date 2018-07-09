17-year-old girl killed in Chula Vista hit-and-run

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — An arrest was made Monday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Chula Vista that claimed the life a 17-year-old girl.

The suspect, identified as George Joseph Espinosa, 47, from Chula Vista, turned himself into police around 3:30 p.m. and directed officers to the location of his vehicle, described as a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with black rims, according to Lt. Buddy Magor with the Chula Vista Police Department.

Espinosa was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in death or injury and is being held at the San Diego County Central Detention Facility on $50,000 bail. He was taken into custody without incident, Magor said.

Leilani Magno, a recent graduate of Eastlake High School who planned to attend UC Irvine, was jogging in the 900 block of Lane Avenue near Scobee Park in Chula Vista around 8 p.m. Sunday when she was struck from behind by a truck that was traveling southbound on Lane Avenue and jumped the sidewalk, Magor said.

Espinosa fled the scene and Magno was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, Magor said.