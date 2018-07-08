Where victims of the West Fire can go for help

SAN DIEGO — With so many homes and buildings affected by the West Fire, residents are going to need some help.

On Monday, the County of San Diego will open a local assistance center in Alpine as survivors begin the tough task of rebuilding and recovering. Thirty-four homes were destroyed and 15 damaged in the blaze, not including businesses or commercial structures.

The county will be operating a local assistance center at the Alpine Library, 1752 Alpine Blvd, for all those impacted, with all the services they need under one roof.

San Diego County representatives along with other aid organizations to provide case management, crisis counseling and referral services, tax relief information and records replacement, short-term housing referrals, Calfresh/SNAP resources and information, information on residential rebuilding, and permitting and consumer fraud — plus a mobile medical clinic.

With evacuation orders lifted, many families are returning to their homes and trying to salvage what they could after the fast-moving wildfire tore through their neighborhood.

“We have nothing. I mean there’s nothing salvageable here,” Carol Beaty, a resident who lost her home, said. Beaty and her son, like many others whose homes burned down or were damaged, now have the difficult task of starting over.

“Everything is gone, everything we’ve worked for. Everything. I mean years, and years and years, I don’t know what to say,” Beaty told FOX 5. “The shock hasn’t even hit yet, so I’m sure in a day or two when we start putting things together (we’ll realize) what it’s going to cost to rebuild. Where we’re going to go from there then it’ll hit, but right now it’s just shock.”

The San Diego County local assistance center will be open at the Alpine Library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 9.