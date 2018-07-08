Two injured in stolen motorcycle pursuit

POWAY, Calif. — A male and a female were injured when they crashed a stolen motorcycle while fleeing a San Diego County sheriff’s deputy in Poway, authorities said Sunday.

The pursuit was at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Stone Canyon and Del Norte, sheriff’s Lt. C. Collier said.

A deputy on patrol saw several people acting suspiciously around a motorcycle with an expired registration, Collier said. “As the deputy attempted to contact the people, two of them jumped on the motorcycle and took off at a high rate of speed.”

The pursuit was short, the motorcycle crashed around the corner in the 16000 block of Avenida Florencia, the lieutenant said.

The male and female who fled on the motorcycle were treated at the scene then taken to Palomar Hospital in Escondido, Collier said.