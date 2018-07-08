Report: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin engaged

SAN DIEGO– Did Justin Bieber put a ring on it?

The hearts of Beliebers everywhere may be broken.

Bieber, 24, popped the question to on-again-off-again girlfriend Hailey Baldwin Saturday night, TMZ reports.

Baldwin, 21, is Stephen Baldwin’s daughter and also the niece of Trump impersonator, Alec Baldwin.

Bieber’s father, Jeremy, seemed to spark the rumor after posting an image on Instagram with the caption “Proud is an understatemtn! Excited for the next chapter!”

His mother also fueled rumors with her tweet “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love” Saturday afternoon.

Love Love Love Love Love Love Love. — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) July 7, 2018

Talent powerhouse Selena Gomez and Bieber had a rocky relationship for years. The famous young ex-couple made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2011.

Baldwin and Bieber could be the second Young Hollywood couple to get engaged this year.

Singer Ariana Grande and comedian Pete Davidson also confirmed their engagement in June.