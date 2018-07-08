× Biker killed trying to pass cars on freeway off-ramp

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Old Town San Diego Sunday, a fire official said.

California Highway Patrol officers were alerted to a biker who crashed after trying to pass cars on the Old Town Avenue off-ramp from southbound Interstate 5 just before 3:40 p.m.

Dispatchers were told the biker struck the curb and went off the side of the ramp, according to a CHP incident log. Firefighters responded to the incident as a vehicle rescue and were able to locate the rider, who died at the scene, according to San Diego Fire- Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

The rider’s identity wasn’t immediately available.

The SB I-5 off-ramp to Old Town Avenue is closed due to a traffic collision. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) July 8, 2018

It’s the second major crash in the area in the last day — on Saturday, a pickup truck overturned down an embankment just past the Old Town Avenue exit on southbound I-5, seriously injuring the driver.