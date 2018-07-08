Men pistol-whipped, stabbed in Lexus carjacking

SAN DIEGO — A man was pistol-whipped and his friend was cut or stabbed in the back Saturday when he let a prospective buyer drive his black Lexus in San Diego, authorities said.

The robbery was reported about 8:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of 15th Street, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.

The two men met the prospective buyer and went for a test drive, Heims said. “The suspect pulled over and they got into an argument.”

The owner and his friend got out of the car. “A group of males came out from an alley,” the officer said. “They began to beat on both males. During that fight the friend was cut or stabbed in the back.”

Four men in all came out of the alley, police said.

The suspect drove away with the Lexus, Heims said. The victims were taken to hospitals with injuries not believed life-threatening.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s with a black gun that he fired several times without hitting anyone, the officer said.