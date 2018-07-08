Lifeguards search for missing surfer in Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO — Lifeguards searched for a man they believed went missing while night surfing in Mission Beach Sunday, but ultimately determined the search was unfounded.

The search began in the water near the 3100 block of Ocean Front Walk around 9:30 p.m.

A helicopter joined the search while lifeguards conducted a shoreline search and a rescue swimmer combed the water. Visibility issues and a significant number of people still in the water in the area have complicated the search.

But the San Diego Fire Department told FOX 5 that after their extensive search, rescuers no longer believed the surfer was missing, and called off the mission.