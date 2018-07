LA JOLLA, Calif. — San Diego Lifeguards were able to rescue five people from a sinking boat off the coast of La Jolla Sunday.

Lifeguards responded to a report of a boat taking on water around 11 a.m. They were able to drain the boat and safely remove all five people aboard, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

The boat will have to be towed back to shore, Munoz said.

No one was injured.