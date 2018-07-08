Fatal crash with pedestrian halts freeway traffic

SAN DIEGO — A fatal crash caused major lane closures in Golden Hill late Sunday evening.

The crash was first reported around 10:10 p.m. on the westbound 94 freeway near 28th Street. California Highway Patrol initially halted traffic entirely on that portion of the freeway, before opening up the far left lane to vehicles around 10:30.

A short time later, Caltrans announced the southbound and northbound connector from the 94 to State Route 15 were closed.

The SB SR-15 connector to WB SR-94 is closed due to a traffic collision. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) July 9, 2018

NB SR-15 connector to WB SR-94 is closed due to a traffic collision. #SDCaltranAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) July 9, 2018

A CHP incident log indicated the person killed was a pedestrian walking on the freeway, and officers were seen covering a body in the roadway.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.