Border Patrol agents find body in burn area near Otay Mountain

SAN DIEGO — Border agents discovered a body near a burn area in the Otay Mountain area late Sunday morning.

The small brush fire that measured about a half-acre in size sparked around 11:30 Saturday night, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Amber Baggs said. Firefighters used an air drop to help extinguish the blaze, Baggs said.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department later confirmed with FOX 5 the body was found around 11:30 a.m. once the fire was out. The body was discovered in Copper Canyon, Border Patrol agent Eduardo Olmos said.

