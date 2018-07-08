1 killed when helicopter crashes into Virginia home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- One person is dead after a helicopter crashed into a house in Williamsburg, Virginia, on Sunday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash took place Sunday around 5 p.m., according to CNN affiliate WAVY-TV. The crash caused a fire in the structure.

The crash is under investigation, but state police released a statement saying "federal, state and local police, with the assistance of the Williamsburg Fire Department, are working to locate and identify the pilot of the helicopter."