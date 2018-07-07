× Uninvited guests struck by gunfire while attempting to crash Carlsbad party

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Two 18-year-olds were shot while attempting to force a way inside a house party in Carlsbad late Saturday night, said police.

Police say they responded to the scene in the 900 block of Turnstone Road just before 11:30 p.m.

Arriving officers met the 19-year-old party host who stated he was having a party and several uninvited guests arrived and entered the home. The party crashes were reportedly asked to leave.

Shortly after, they returned and attempted to force their way inside by kicking in the front door.

The party host said he armed himself with a handgun and fired shots at the party crashes. Two of the uninvited guests were stuck by gunfire while the others fled the scene.

The gunshot victims were taken to separate hospitals by their friends.

Police stated that the injuries were not considered to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made in the incident.