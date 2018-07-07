× The Most Entertaining Movies — A to Z

On Facebook awhile back, people were posting their 10 favorite albums, with a picture of the album cover. I was asked by a few friends to name my Top 10, but couldn’t pick so few. I instead went through the entire alphabet picking one for each letter. Now some of the movie lovers have done that with films, and I was again asked my Top 10. Asking a movie critic to name a mere 10 movies is maddening. So I went the alphabet route, and even that was hard to choose. Some of the other critics I read that did this, picked ones they felt were the most influential to them. I merely went with the ones that I felt were the most entertaining. That’s why I didn’t pick things like Citizen Kane. It’s a fine movie, but there are about 20 movies with the letter “c” I find more entertaining. This is my list at this very moment. Ask me tomorrow, and it might be different.

A — ADAPTATION (I wasn’t sure if “A Fish Called Wanda” goes under “a” or “f”). Apocalypse Now! might have made the list, if I didn’t watch it 20 times over the years and got so burned out on it.

B — BEFORE THE DEVIL KNOWS YOU’RE DEAD

C — CASABLANCA, and almost City Lights, which is brilliant.

D — DEFENDING YOUR LIFE

E — ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND

F — FARGO / The FUGITIVE tie (Sorry Ferris and Fast Times)

G — GOODFELLAS / GODFATHER a mob tie; honorable mention: Goldfinger, Groundhog Day

H — HOUSE OF GAMES / HOUSE OF SAND AND FOG, a “house” tie

I — The IN-LAWS (the Alan Arkin/Peter Falk original)

J — JAWS

K — KRAMER VS KRAMER (honorable mentions: Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, King of Comedy)

L — LITTLE CHILDREN

M — MIDNIGHT RUN, honorable mention: The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

O — ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST

P — PULP FICTION / PRINCE OF TIDES, honorable mention: The Princess Bride

Q — QUICK CHANGE

R — ROCKY / REQUIEM FOR A HEAVYWEIGHT, a boxing tie

S — The STING / SIXTH SENSE, honorable mention: Star Wars

T — TOOTSIE, honorable mention: This is Spinal Tap

U – UNFORGIVEN (It was almost an “up” tie with Up!, and Upside of Anger)

V — VERTIGO (honorable mention, The Verdict)

W — The WORLD ACCORDING TO GARP / The WORLD’S END, a “world” tie

X — X-MEN (the only other movie I could think of was Xanadu)

Y — YOU CAN COUNT ON ME

Z — ZOOTOPIA