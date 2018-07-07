Incoming cooling trend to bring heat relief to San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — A record-breaking heat wave swept into San Diego Friday, with the hot weather expected to continue into the weekend, while Hurricane Fabio continues to cause strong rip currents and hazardous swimming conditions at county beaches.

The NWS issued a one-day excessive-heat warning for San Diego County that remained in effect until 9 p.m. Friday.

San Diego reached a record of high of 96 degrees Friday, shattering the record for a July 6 of 83 degrees, set in 2014. Vista broke the 1998 record of 90 degrees by reaching 101. Records were also set in Chula Vista, which reached 96 degrees; Escondido, which reached 112; Ramona, 115; Alpine, 109; and El Cajon, 112.

Meanwhile, high surf from Hurricane Fabio off Baja California was creating strong rip currents and hazardous swimming conditions along the coast.

The NWS placed San Diego County beaches under a high surf advisory, which also ended at 9 p.m. Friday.

An increase in moisture will bring the area a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms through Saturday, with the highest chance in the mountains.

Authorities urged the public to avoid potential health hazards resulting from the extreme heat by drinking plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, seeking out shady and/or air-conditioned environments and checking up on relatives and neighbors to make sure they are handling the heat all right.

In addition, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles during hot weather, when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes, according to the NWS.

A cooling trend is expected to begin Saturday and slowly cause temperatures to drop heading into next week, the NWS said.