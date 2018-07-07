Humane Society to host adoption drive

SAN DIEGO — Assemblyman Todd Gloria will Saturday visit the San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego campus in support of the second annual #Gloria100 pet adoption drive, in which Gloria covers fees for the first 100 adoptions.

Seventy adoptions have already been made since the drive began Thursday. The event extends through Sunday, if necessary.

To qualify for the drive, adopted animals must be seven months or older. Interested individuals can take advantage of the fee waiver at any of the Humane Society’s locations, including shelters in San Diego, Escondido and Oceanside.

During his visit Saturday, Gloria will speak with adopting families and interact with various animals currently looking for new homes.