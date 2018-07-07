Fire quickly halted in Chula Vista Canyon

CHULA VISTA — Firefighters quickly halted the forward spread of a brush fire in a Chula Vista canyon Saturday.

The fire was first reported at 9:19 a.m. in Rice Canyon, east of Interstate 805 and north of H Street, and was about a half-acre in size by the time its spread was stopped around 10 a.m., according to Chula Vista Deputy Fire Chief Harry Muns.

The fire began moving toward the southern section of Rancho Del Rey Parkway — which forms a ring around a part of the canyon — soon after it was reported. Firefighters stopped the blaze at the roadway, protecting homes across the street from the canyon, Muns said.