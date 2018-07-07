× Biker killed in North County motorcycle pile-up

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with two other bikes in Carlsbad Saturday afternoon.

The pile-up happened around 12:15 p.m. on Carlsbad Boulevard near Breakwater Road. Carlsbad Police Department says all three motorcyclists were seriously injured in the crash and taken to local hospitals.

One of the riders, a 24-year-old man from Vista, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two other riders were a 21-year-old and 49-year-old man from Vista.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.