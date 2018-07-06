Officials plan to build several hundred additional bike racks citywide

SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego Friday announced plans to install hundreds of bicycle racks across neighborhoods citywide.

More than 50 racks have already been designated for downtown. Staff are seeking recommendations on additional rack locations via local Business Improvement Districts.

“We’re building a more bike-friendly city every day and these new bicycle racks will encourage more folks to get around on two wheels instead of four,” Mayor Kevin Faulconer said. “As we continue to improve transportation options citywide, it’s important to provide an orderly place for cyclists and casual riders to store their bikes so the public spaces in our neighborhoods are free from clutter.”

The proposed downtown locations correspond with planned cycle tracks, also known as protected bike lanes, that will be installed to improve safety for cyclists in that area.

The initiative, dubbed “BIDs to Bike Racks,” is a collaborative effort between the Mayor’s Office as well as city Economic Development and Transportation and Storm Water departments.

Cyclists can locate existing racks in the city using the interactive map at sandiego.gov/transit-tuesday/bike.