SAN DIEGO — A man suffered a serious spinal injury in a rollover crash early Friday near Balboa Park, police said.

The solo-vehicle crash happened shortly after 4:05 a.m. at the intersection of Pershing Drive and Florida Drive near the Balboa Park Golf Course, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

The man was transported to a hospital with a serious spinal injury, Delimitros said.

The crash caused police to close the road for about an hour and as of 6:30 a.m. one lane remained closed.