Knife-wielding man attempts to attack firefighter in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif -- A suspect is in custody Friday after attempting to attack a firefighter with a knife at a house fire in Oceanside, officials said.

Dispatchers received a report of a structure fire around 10:58 p.m. Thursday and Oceanside firefighters responded to a house on Strawberry Place near MiraCosta College, Oceanside fire Battalion Chief Jessamyn Specht said.

Shortly after 11:05 p.m., firefighters were in the house searching for the source of the smoke when Oceanside police officers outside informed them that they saw someone run inside the house, Specht said.

When a firefighter went back to a bedroom he had already checked the suspect jumped out wielding a large knife and swung it at the firefighter, Specht said.

The firefighter pushed the suspect up against a wall and held him there until officers arrived and arrested the suspect, Specht said.

Firefighters found the source of the smoke coming from a burning laptop the suspect had place on the stove.

The house was then ventilated and turned over to Oceanside police officers for investigation.

No firefighters were hurt in the incident and an Oceanside police officer was treated on scene for minor smoke inhalation, Specht said.