Pickup hits mortuary van with body, drives off and crashes downtown

SAN DIEGO – A driver of a mortuary van chased a hit-and-run driver of a pickup truck from Lemon Grove to downtown San Diego, where the truck crashed into other vehicles Thursday, police said.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of G street and 14th street in San Diego's East Village neighborhood, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said. Three people suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospitals.

A man driving the van with a body in it called California Highway Patrol dispatcher saying his vehicle was hit on Massachusetts Avenue in Lemon Grove, the driver left and he was following it, police said. The hit-run driver ended up running a red light and crashing at the intersection in East Village, Delimitros said.

A light pole was damaged, along with other vehicles.

Police temporarily shut down the intersection to allow crews to replace a traffic light that was damaged in the crash.