LIVE: Fire spreads rapidly along I-8 near casino in Alpine

ALPINE, Calif. — Crews responded to a brush fire burning near Viejas Casino in Alpine late Friday morning.
The fire was spreading at a rapid rate near I-8 and West Willows Road.
It was the second brush fire of the morning.
If you are in the general area, now is the time to evacuate https://t.co/PhX88b6Cu3
— Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) July 6, 2018
Fire still burning in Alpine 10-15 acres. Multiple structures. Entire community behind the Albertson's needs IMMEDIATE evacuations. Highland Mobile Home park and surrounding community.
— Alpine Station (@SDSOAlpine) July 6, 2018
#UPDATE: Meteorologist Jason Handman is tracking winds blowing west at 19 mph in Alpine#WestFire @handman https://t.co/AOZdxwgmqW
— FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) July 6, 2018
#UPDATE: Sheriff's department confirms some evacuations ordered in Alpine as #WestFire burns along I-8 near Viejas Casinohttps://t.co/AOZdxwgmqW
— FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) July 6, 2018
#UPDATE: California Highway Patrol tells us the I-8 will remain open in Alpine for the time being, despite #WestFirehttps://t.co/AOZdxwgmqW
— FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) July 6, 2018
#UPDATE: Flames burning right along I-8 in Alpine's #WestFire. Sheriff's department tells us some mobile homes have burnedhttps://t.co/AOZdxwgmqW pic.twitter.com/mPnNKVFu21
— FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) July 6, 2018
#UPDATE: Structure up in flames in the #WestFire in Alpine. Second fire of the morning. WATCH LIVE:https://t.co/AOZdxwgmqW pic.twitter.com/4rnPzGTmm2
— FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) July 6, 2018
#BREAKING: Crews are responding to a brush fire near Viejas Casino in Alpine. Officials say it's 10 to 15 acres and spreading rapidly.#WestFire https://t.co/Jgu0ZPZyJW
— FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) July 6, 2018
CNF firefighters along with cooperators on scene of a new wildfire near I-8 & West Willows. 10-15 acres, rapid rate of spread, structures threatened in the area. #WestFire
— Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) July 6, 2018
San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is reporting the need for IMMEDIATE evacuations at Highland Mobile Home Park and the area immediately behind the Albertson’s located at 2955 Alpine Blvd. Individuals can evacuate to Viejas Casino (5000 Willows Road).