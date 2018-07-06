LIVE: Fire spreads rapidly along I-8 near casino in Alpine

Posted 11:50 AM, July 6, 2018, by , Updated at 12:34PM, July 6, 2018

ALPINE, Calif. — Crews responded to a brush fire burning near Viejas Casino in Alpine late Friday morning.

The fire was spreading at a rapid rate near I-8 and West Willows Road.

It was the second brush fire of the morning.

Matthew Meyer July 6, 201812:33 PM

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is reporting the need for IMMEDIATE evacuations at Highland Mobile Home Park and the area immediately behind the Albertson’s located at 2955 Alpine Blvd. Individuals can evacuate to Viejas Casino (5000 Willows Road).

Matthew Meyer July 6, 201812:22 PM

Matthew Meyer July 6, 201812:22 PM

Matthew Meyer July 6, 201812:21 PM

Matthew Meyer July 6, 201812:14 PM

A viewer sent in this photo of black smoke hanging over homes in Alpine

Matthew Meyer July 6, 201812:08 PM

Matthew Meyer July 6, 201812:04 PM

Matthew Meyer July 6, 201812:00 PM

Matthew Meyer July 6, 201812:00 PM

Matthew Meyer July 6, 201812:00 PM

Matthew Meyer July 6, 201811:59 AM

Related stories