Miramar fire grows to 100 acres

SAN DIEGO — A fire in east Miramar grew to 100 acres before crews stopped it from spreading further Friday afternoon.

The wildfire blackened swaths of hilly, open terrain in the northeastern reaches of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

East Miramar Fire Update: The forward rate of spread has halted and is now approximately 100 acres in size and is 20% contained. MCAS Miramar and SDFD remain on scene with state and city air and ground assets assisting to contain and extinguish the fire. — MCAS Miramar (@MCASMiramarCA) July 7, 2018

Smoke in the area was first reported around 3 p.m. By 4:40 p.m., the fire had grown to 25 acres and was 0 percent contained — by 5:45 p.m., the station announced that the fire had grown to 100 acres with 20-percent containment.

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and San Diego fire department crews battled flames at the scene. No buildings were threatened, officials said.

