Brush fire destroys home, threatened more in Dulzura

Posted 10:45 AM, July 6, 2018, by , Updated at 12:19PM, July 6, 2018

SAN DIEGO – A brush fire was moving at a “dangerous rate” before destroying at least one home in Dulzura, about 30 miles east of San Diego, Friday, according to authorities.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. near state Route 94 and Community Building Road, Cal Fire tweeted. It quickly spread to 10 acres within 30 minutes.

SkyFOX video showed firefighters attempting to save a home engulfed in flames.

Authorities sent a “Reverse 911” call 144 residents in the area ordering them to evacuate, according to the Office of Emergency Services.

By 11:15 a.m., firefighters were able to slow the spread.

It was unknown if anyone was on the property when the fire started.

Another brush fire was burning in Alpine, near Interstate 8.

Sandra Phillips July 6, 201811:13 AM