Brush fire destroys home, threatened more in Dulzura

SAN DIEGO – A brush fire was moving at a “dangerous rate” before destroying at least one home in Dulzura, about 30 miles east of San Diego, Friday, according to authorities.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. near state Route 94 and Community Building Road, Cal Fire tweeted. It quickly spread to 10 acres within 30 minutes.

SkyFOX video showed firefighters attempting to save a home engulfed in flames.

Authorities sent a “Reverse 911” call 144 residents in the area ordering them to evacuate, according to the Office of Emergency Services.

By 11:15 a.m., firefighters were able to slow the spread.

It was unknown if anyone was on the property when the fire started.

Another brush fire was burning in Alpine, near Interstate 8.

