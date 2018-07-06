Evacuations ordered on Camp Pendleton due to brush fire

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - Several buildings were evacuated on Camp Pendleton's military base Friday afternoon due to a brush fire.
The brush fire started at 11:30 a.m. and was burning in Mainside area from Santa Margarita to De Luz, according to Camp Pendleton officials. Evacuations were ordered for the Lake O'Neill Recreational Park,the Naval Criminal Investigative Service building, DeLuz Family Housing and DeLuz Child Development Center.
Paige Field House is the official evacuation site for NCIS, Lake O'Neill and De Luz CDC.
Several firefighting crews were working to extinguish the vegetation fire on Camp Pendleton near Lake Oneal, according to North County Fire spokesman John Choi.
Black smoke from a brush fire burning on Camp Pendleton was seen in North County.
33.229547 -117.381137