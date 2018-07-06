Evacuations ordered on Camp Pendleton due to brush fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - Several buildings were evacuated on Camp Pendleton's military base Friday afternoon due to a brush fire.

A brush fire started at 11:29 a.m. and continues to burn in

Mainside area from Santa Margarita to De Luz. Evac for Lake O'Neill,

NCIS building, De Luz CDC, temporarily set up at 22 area McDonald's. De Luz and O'Neill Heights areas on standby for evacuation

to Paige Field House. — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) July 6, 2018

The brush fire started at 11:30 a.m. and was burning in Mainside area from Santa Margarita to De Luz, according to Camp Pendleton officials. Evacuations were ordered for the Lake O'Neill Recreational Park,the Naval Criminal Investigative Service building, DeLuz Family Housing and DeLuz Child Development Center.

Paige Field House is the official evacuation site for NCIS, Lake O'Neill and De Luz CDC.

UPDATE: Official Evac site for NCIS, Lake O’Neill and De Luz CDC is Paige Field House #thevandergriftincident — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) July 6, 2018

Several firefighting crews were working to extinguish the vegetation fire on Camp Pendleton near Lake Oneal, according to North County Fire spokesman John Choi.

Black smoke from a brush fire burning on Camp Pendleton was seen in North County.

Managed to drive around the fire on Camp Pendleton to reach the hospital. The two end points of the fire that I could see were maybe 1-1.5 miles apart. pic.twitter.com/CnRz60n7PG — John Dillon (@DillonIG) July 6, 2018

Camp Pendleton

Main side lake O'Neil to de Luz had been evacuated and all housing surroundings pic.twitter.com/lojIo5RjdQ — Victor Renteria (@emtvicm) July 6, 2018

Well, that didn't take long. Looks like a significant fire has broken out on Camp Pendleton @MCIWPendletonCA pic.twitter.com/AsgSdvp9fY — Kevin Johnstone (@kevinjohnstone) July 6, 2018

@CALFIRESANDIEGO I can see a fire burning in Camp Pendleton foothills area in Oceanside area. It’s about 8-10 miles east of the coast. What’s up with that fire 🔥❓ — Dolly Madison (@dollymad1812) July 6, 2018