Sheriff’s Department offers free home checks during vacation

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Thursday reminded residents that they can sign up for free home checks while away on vacation.

The year-round service is offered to those who live in unincorporated areas or sheriff contract cities.

On weekdays, senior Sheriff’s Department volunteers check to make sure a home’s doors, windows and garage are locked. They also hide newspapers and packages inside the backyard or on a back patio.

If patrol volunteers see anything suspicious, they call a deputy to investigate.

Visit sdsheriff.net to sign up for the service.

To prevent robberies, the department also recommends buying a timer to set house lights in a random pattern, holding mail delivery, asking a neighbor to occasionally park in the driveway and not sharing plans on social media.