LAKESIDE, Calif. – A man died after being hit by a car in Lakeside early Thursday morning.

It happened just after 4 a.m. on Highway 8 Business near Lakeview Road, according to California Highway Patrol. The unidentified man was walking across the road when the accident occurred.

The road was closed for a few hours, but reopened around 5:30 a.m.

The driver stopped and was cooperating with investigators.