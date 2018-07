Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A car crashed into a home in Mira Mesa Thursday, causing a gas line to rupture and some residents to be evacuated as a precaution, according to San Diego police.

San Diego Gas and Electric were called out to the scene of the collision, which happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Kite Hill Lane.

No one was injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.