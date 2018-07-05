Former Thai Navy diver dies while leaving flooded caves in soccer team rescue effort

A group of rescuers lines up to enter Tham Luang Nang Non cave to continue the rescue operation on July 05, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. The 12 boys and their soccer coach have been found alive in the cave here theyve bee missing for over a week after monsoon rains blocked the main entrance in northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 15-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)
CHIANG RAI, Thailand — A former Thai Navy diver who joined the operation to rescue 12 boys and their coach from a cave in northern Thailand has died, according to a Thai Navy source.
The former SEAL died at 2 a.m. Friday due to a lack of air while attempting to return to a command center, located two kilometers (1.2 miles) inside the cave, where the young soccer team and their coach have been trapped for almost two weeks.
A huge operation is underway at the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex, where dozens of Thai Navy SEALs and international experts are attempting to find a way to get the boys out.
The members of the Wild Boar soccer team were reported missing on June 23 when they didn’t return from an outing after soccer practice.