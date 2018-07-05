Fireworks explosion kills at least 17, including cops, firefighters: reports

MEXICO CITY – More than a dozen people, including firefighters and police officers, were killed and many others injured Thursday due to explosions at a fireworks market near Mexico City.
Two explosions occurred at a fireworks workshop in Tultepec, just north of Mexico City, where many residents in the town make and sell fireworks, the Guardian reported.
At least 17 people were killed and 31 people were injured. Four firefighters and two police officers who rushed to the scene after the first explosion were killed by a second blast, according to the Guardian.
In June, seven people died in a blast in the same town, according to several reports.
A soldier looks at the site after a series of explosions at fireworks warehouses in Tultepec, central Mexico, on July 5, 2018. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)
Women walk away from the site of a series of explosions at fireworks warehouses in Tultepec, central Mexico, on July 5, 2018. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)
A man and woman embrace as they look at the site of a series of explosions at fireworks warehouses in Tultepec, central Mexico, on July 5, 2018. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)
Firefighters work at the site after a series of explosions at fireworks warehouses in Tultepec, central Mexico, on July 5, 2018. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)
Women embrace at the site of a series of explosions at fireworks warehouses in Tultepec, central Mexico, on July 5, 2018. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)
Aerial view of the site of a series of explosions at fireworks warehouses in Tultepec, central Mexico, on July 5, 2018. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP)
A firefighter (C) works at the site of a series of explosions at fireworks warehouses in Tultepec, central Mexico, on July 5, 2018. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)
A firefighter walks at the site of a series of explosions at fireworks warehouses in Tultepec, central Mexico, on July 5, 2018. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)