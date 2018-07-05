Comic-Con: Is the long line worth the wait?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This year, I think I’m taking my Comic-Con back.

As an attendee for close to two decades, I’ve realized something important: I’m missing out on a lot because I’m wasting time standing in lines, especially the granddaddy of all lines Hall H.

And for what?

I had my epiphany last year while I was sleeping on the cold, hard ground in the middle of the night trying to get into Hall H for Saturday. I added up all the time I spent waiting and realized it was more than 20 hours trying to get in. That’s almost a DAY of my life.

Meanwhile, people were walking by with cool costumes and bags stuffed with swag. I left with B-O, sore feet, a bad back and some blurry pictures.

And from the looks of it, even with Marvel and HBO skipping this year’s Con, the competition to get a spot in the line will be even more fierce.

Comic-Con organizers need to realize this: Things have gotten way out of hand.

A few years ago, they instituted a wristband policy which is supposed to have alleviate the lines, instead, that has made the frenzy to get one worse. Several fights broke out because people accused others of cutting in line.

A quick look at Twitter and Reddit shows some fans are already assembling groups complete with spreadsheets of who will be standing in the line and when. I’m sorry, but Comic-Con is supposed to be a part-time job? One should not have to work so hard and rely on the kindness of strangers just to get a seat in the room.

Don’t get me wrong, there are special Hall H memories like in 2014 when Robert Downey Jr. waltzed through the room handing out roses. And of course who could forget when everyone in Hall H got invited to a special Star Wars concert in 2015. (I couldn’t go because I had just left to stand in the line for Saturday).

But the reality is, those memories are few and far between. Most of the time you’re sitting in a freezing room, next to a stranger, cramped into a small little chair with the smell of overpriced nachos, hotdogs and funk wafting through the air. Now doesn’t that sound like fun?

I’m going to try to get into Hall H, but I’m not going to sacrifice the rest of the Con to do it. The reality is those “exclusive” sneak peeks will be on the Internet, much to the dismay of the Comic-Con people.

While I do want to be one of the first to see the new “Aquaman” trailer or even scenes from “Wonder Woman 1984”, it’s okay if I don’t. What’s important to me is that Comic-Con comes once a year and this year is my year to finally enjoy it.