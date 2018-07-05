× Car crashes into woman’s bedroom

SANTEE – A woman was shaken but not seriously injured when a car crashed through the wall of her bedroom Wednesday night.

No one was hurt in the crash, which happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 9000 block of Villa Nina, off Cuyamaca Street, said San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Karla Menzies.

The car veered off the road, jumped the curb, smashed through a fence and slammed into the side of the house. The driver was described by a 911 caller as a man in his 20s, Menzies said.

The driver and passenger were not injured in the crash. The impact pushed the resident’s bed several feet, but she was not seriously hurt either.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.