Antonio Martinez clinches runoff spot in City Council cliffhanger

SAN DIEGO — With all votes finally counted in the primary election for San Diego City Council District 8, Antonio Martinez has prevailed over Christian Ramirez to earn a spot in the November runoff.

The top vote-getter in the primary race was Vivian Moreno, but the two candidates in second place were separated by just three votes, according to the final election results released Thursday after an extended counting process by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

City Councilman David Alvarez is termed out of his post in District 8, which is geographically split to include Sherman Heights and Barrio Logan near downtown as well as Otay Mesa and San Ysidro by the border.

Martinez, a San Ysidro School Board member, will face Vivian Moreno, a Democrat who works in Alvarez’s office, in November.