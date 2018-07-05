Man stabbed during argument in Old Town

SAN DIEGO — A man was stabbed in the groin area Thursday evening during a shouting match with a group of men in Old Town.

The victim had argued with a female around 6:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Jackson Street, according to Officer Robert Heims with the San Diego Police Department.

The woman walked away and the victim was then approached by an unknown number of men and they all got into an argument, Heims said.

During the argument, the victim was stabbed, Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Heims said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.