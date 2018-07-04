Where to watch fireworks in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Independence Day fireworks displays will be held throughout San Diego County Wednesday evening, including what’s billed as the largest fireworks display on the West Coast, the Big Bay Boom.

The Big Bay Boom takes place over San Diego Harbor and includes fireworks launched from four different barges strategically placed throughout the bay.

Locations of fireworks shows throughout the county, which kick off at 9 p.m. unless otherwise noted, include:

— Big Bay Boom, San Diego Harbor, San Diego;

— SeaWorld San Diego, 500 SeaWorld Drive, San Diego (9:40 p.m.);

— Ocean Beach Pier, end of Niagara Avenue, San Diego;

— Glorietta Bay, Coronado;

— Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar;

— Legoland California, One Legoland Drive, Carlsbad (8:30 p.m.);

— California Center for the Arts, 340 N. Escondido Blvd, Escondido;

— Mira Mesa Community Park, Mira Mesa Boulevard and New Salem Street, Mira Mesa;

— Poway High School stadium, 15500 Espola Rd, Poway;

— Bernardo Heights Middle School, 12990 Paseo Lucido, Rancho Bernardo;

— Bradley Park, 465 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd, San Marcos;

— Moonlight Amphitheatre, 1200 Vale Terrace Dr, Vista;

— Kennedy Park, 1675 E. Madison Ave, El Cajon;

— Town Center Community Park, 550 Park Center Dr, Santee;

— Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, 2800 Olympic Parkway, Chula Vista;

— Imperial Beach Pier, 10 Evergreen Ave, Imperial Beach;

— Cesar Chavez Park, 4061 Camino de la Plaza, San Ysidro.