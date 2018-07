Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Bay lit up for the annual Port of San Diego Big Bay Boom July 4th Fireworks Show on Wednesday.

The 18th annual pyrotechnic show drew an estimated 500,000 viewers to viewpoints around San Diego Bay.

People from Ventura, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego to Baja, Mexico, were able to view the show live on FOX 5 San Diego and KTLA in Los Angeles.