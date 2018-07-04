Take a look behind the scenes of FOX 5’s Big Bay Boom production

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- It takes a village to prepare for tonight's "Big Bay Boom," both for the fireworks crew and for us here at FOX 5, too.

We've been planning tonight's show for months, and want to share a behind-the-scenes look at our setup at the USS Midway, where Heather Lake will be live tonight.

Our Operations Manager Rafael Morales has one of the more interesting tasks of the year: He ties cable to string and then throws it overboard from the Midway to help us connect cables from our live truck to our camera on the flight deck. That's essential for our signal to broadcast the fireworks.

It's about a 100-foot toss. His first throw this year landed in the water, just like last year -- sorry, Raf. His second toss landed with a loud thud right on our truck -- success! And he promises it didn't leave a dent.