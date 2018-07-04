Stay cool, San Diego: Extreme heat forecast to end the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Extreme heat and high surf in San Diego could cause potentially dangerous conditions at the beach and throughout the region this week, the National Weather Service reported.

A large area of high pressure was predicted to build over the southwestern United States beginning Thursday, and mild temperatures mid-week will give way to soaring ones by Friday, prompting the NWS to issue an excessive heat warning for a large swath of Southern California from 11 a.m. Friday to midnight Sunday morning.

Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 100s in inland San Diego County, rising to 107 in Escondido and 108 in El Cajon on Friday, the NWS predicted. Ramona was expected to see weather as hot as 110 degrees. Borrego Springs could see the mercury top 114 degrees.

The coast will be a little more bearable, with temperatures predicted to be in the upper 70s to low 80s from Oceanside to Imperial Beach.

Meanwhile, high surf from Hurricane Fabio, currently about 700 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, was expected to create strong rip currents and hazardous swimming conditions.

The NWS placed San Diego County beaches under a high surf advisory, set to go into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday night and last until 9 p.m. Friday.

Surf levels of 7-9 feet and as high as 12 feet will be possible in Orange and northern San Diego counties, forecasters said. Surf south of Carlsbad will be lower, around 3-5 feet, but strong longshore currents will still be hazardous to swimmers.

Swell and surf should gradually subside this weekend, the NWS said.