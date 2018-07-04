Meet the Big Bay Boom’s 13-year-old National Anthem singer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Sade Frame has been through a lot more adversity than most people her age. But the 13-year-old has a special gift that’s helped her weather storm after storm that’s come her way.

The daughter of a Camp Pendleton Marine, Sade has lived in six states in her young life. She’s also seen her dad, Nathan, deployed three times as an Osprey pilot. But tougher than anything Sade and her family have faced: the loss of her sister, Kylie, who recently died from complications related to cerebral palsy. Sade says music has been her umbrella in a hail storm, helping her through every hurdle that comes her way.

Sade got the music bug at seven years old, and has been in 18 musicals in the years since. She’s learned to play the piano, guitar and violin, and she's even taken pride in the challenge of learning new instruments most people have never even heard of, like the hammer dulcimer.

Sade was chosen by FOX 5 and the Armed Services YMCA San Diego to sing the National Anthem on the U.S.S. Midway ahead of the Big Bay Boom--giving her the chance to use her skills to represent her country, just like her dad does every day.